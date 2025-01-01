CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $4.14. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 33,774 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $30.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

