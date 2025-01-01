CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $4.14. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 33,774 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Stock Up 8.9 %
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CVD Equipment
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.