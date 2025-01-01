Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Shares Up 3.3% – Should You Buy?

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 1,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Cyber Apps World Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $197,315.00, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.
Cyber Apps World Company Profile
Cyber Apps World Inc develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Lugano, Switzerland.
Featured Stories
