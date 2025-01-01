Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) Shares Down 28.4% – Should You Sell?

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVMD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 28.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 77,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.
Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.
Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Company Profile
24/7 Kid Doc, Inc provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- Trading Halts Explained
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.