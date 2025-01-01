DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $471,630.99

DeepOnion (ONION) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $471,630.99 and approximately $3.08 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00077813 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00015722 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00016999 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00006811 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000034 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,998,294 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,642 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

