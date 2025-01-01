Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Trading Up 21.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) traded up 21.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 134,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 147,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$58.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

