dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $15.62 million and $7,331.43 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 15,641,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,641,563 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 15,640,813.91717787 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99888053 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $7,369.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

