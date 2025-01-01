Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.30 ($2.13) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.25). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.31), with a volume of 5,873 shares.

Dialight Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.81 million, a P/E ratio of -366.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10.

Dialight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dialight (LSE: DIA.L) is a global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications. Dialight’s LED products are providing the next generation of lighting solutions that deliver reduced energy consumption and create a safer working environment. Our products are specifically designed to provide superior operational performance, reliability and durability, reducing energy consumption and ongoing maintenance, and achieving a rapid return on investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.