Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Shares Down 40% – Here’s Why

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 40% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,420,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,925% from the average daily volume of 70,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Diamcor Mining Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

