Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Down 6.8% in December

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 38,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $842,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,600. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $538,603. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $2,136,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on DHIL

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $155.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,155. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52-week low of $135.44 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The company has a market capitalization of $422.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.87.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.98%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.