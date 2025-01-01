Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,330.65 ($54.19) and traded as low as GBX 4,196 ($52.51). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 4,221.65 ($52.83), with a volume of 99,365 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPLM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($63.82) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital cut Diploma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Diploma from GBX 4,150 ($51.93) to GBX 4,370 ($54.69) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,555 ($57.00).

Diploma Stock Up 0.7 %

Diploma Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of £5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,941.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 42 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $17.30. Diploma’s payout ratio is 6,627.91%.

Insider Transactions at Diploma

In related news, insider Chris Davies acquired 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,280 ($53.56) per share, with a total value of £167,647.60 ($209,795.52). Also, insider Johnny Thomson sold 26,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,536 ($56.76), for a total transaction of £1,215,375.84 ($1,520,930.85). Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Featured Stories

