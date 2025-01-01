ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ECB Bancorp Stock Performance

ECBK stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. ECB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $135.31 million, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Get ECB Bancorp alerts:

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in ECB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ECB Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its stake in ECB Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 109,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.