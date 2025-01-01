Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.04 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 53.60 ($0.67). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 53.40 ($0.67), with a volume of 337,539 shares.
Eckoh Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,670.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.09.
About Eckoh
Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement data and payment security solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers CallGuard, a telephone payment security product for securing phone payments; Secure Call Recording solution to record and redact customer conversations securely; Payment IVR solution enables customers to make payments over the phone using self-service automation; Secure Chat and ChatGuard solution; Digital Payments that enables secure payments through any channel; and DataGuard that protects sensitive data from security or fraud risk.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eckoh
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.