Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.91 and traded as high as $75.35. Edwards Lifesciences shares last traded at $74.24, with a volume of 2,414,011 shares traded.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $185,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,841.12. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,508,350 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

