El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 428,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 292.3 days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Down 0.7 %
El Puerto de Liverpool stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $6.09.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
