Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Down 11.3% in December

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insider Activity at Ellington Financial

In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 168,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,120.32. This trade represents a 7.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,667.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 282,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266,746 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Members Trust Co bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth $130,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.12. 1,214,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,126. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 37.04 and a quick ratio of 37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.97.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 106.40%. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 119.08%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

