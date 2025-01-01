Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading Up 4.2% – Still a Buy?

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.51. 470,309 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 391,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENFN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.56, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, COO Neal Pawar sold 21,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $218,664.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,469,746.32. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 24,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $259,340.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,036.83. The trade was a 8.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,918 shares of company stock worth $484,037. Insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TenCore Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the third quarter worth approximately $3,938,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 191,436 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enfusion by 612.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 178,821 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Enfusion by 25.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 676,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 136,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its position in Enfusion by 21.8% during the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 613,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

