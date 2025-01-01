Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 516,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,590.0 days.

Exchange Income Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Exchange Income stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. 2,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

