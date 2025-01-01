Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Update

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the November 30th total of 168,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,480. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.37, for a total value of $1,082,426.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,360.48. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,573 shares of company stock worth $1,808,561. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGM. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4,182.1% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of AGM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.95. The stock had a trading volume of 32,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,602. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $169.17 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.04). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 36.01%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

