Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Down 8.9% in December

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Ferrexpo Price Performance

Ferrexpo stock remained flat at $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Ferrexpo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.