First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Short Interest Up 10.1% in December

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $26.88. 188,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.01. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,600. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James R. Shank sold 3,700 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $97,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,951.16. The trade was a 19.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $335,429. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 338,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 164,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 242,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 140.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 111,309 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth $2,792,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 41.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 302,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.