First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 402,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 319,614 shares.The stock last traded at $18.67 and had previously closed at $18.70.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

