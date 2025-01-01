First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 73,230 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 43,383 shares.The stock last traded at $75.73 and had previously closed at $76.81.
The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average is $77.70.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4534 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
