First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 73,230 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 43,383 shares.The stock last traded at $75.73 and had previously closed at $76.81.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average is $77.70.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4534 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.