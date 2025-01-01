Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Update

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,600 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 968,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,167.3 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance

FSPKF stock remained flat at $25.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $25.91.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

