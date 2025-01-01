Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Update

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,600 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 968,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,167.3 days.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance
FSPKF stock remained flat at $25.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $25.91.
About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
