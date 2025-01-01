Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,200 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fly-E Group Price Performance

FLYE stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 73,576,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,673. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. Fly-E Group has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $7.62.

Get Fly-E Group alerts:

Fly-E Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fly-E Group, Inc engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes.

Receive News & Ratings for Fly-E Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly-E Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.