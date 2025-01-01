Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun (NYSEARCA:XIJN) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun (NYSEARCA:XIJN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1656 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun Stock Down 0.0 %

XIJN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.84. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875. Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81.

