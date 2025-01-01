Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Update

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Fury Gold Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FURY
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fury Gold Mines Trading Up 2.7 %
FURY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. 155,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,607. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.02.
Fury Gold Mines Company Profile
Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fury Gold Mines
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.