Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Update

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Fury Gold Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FURY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fury Gold Mines Trading Up 2.7 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fury Gold Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fury Gold Mines Limited ( NYSEAMERICAN:FURY Free Report ) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,397 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Fury Gold Mines worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FURY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. 155,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,607. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.