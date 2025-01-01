FY2024 Earnings Forecast for PolyPid Issued By HC Wainwright

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PolyPid in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 26th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.56) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.83). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($4.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PolyPid’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PolyPid in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

PolyPid Stock Performance

Shares of PYPD opened at $3.04 on Monday. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyPid

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PolyPid stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,368 shares during the period. PolyPid makes up 1.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned 14.16% of PolyPid worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PolyPid

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.