Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised Gates Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

NYSE GTES opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $23.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 35.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 26.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

