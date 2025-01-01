GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 696,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

GCT Semiconductor Stock Down 1.7 %

GCTS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. 188,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,148. GCT Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCT Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GCT Semiconductor by 141.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCT Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in GCT Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in GCT Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GCT Semiconductor by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

GCT Semiconductor Company Profile

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

