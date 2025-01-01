Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 188,856 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 117,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Gear Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

Gear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.