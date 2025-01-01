General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Insider Buys $10,640.84 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) insider Anang K. Majmudar bought 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.92 per share, for a total transaction of $10,640.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $134,568. This represents a 8.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

General American Investors Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of General American Investors stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $51.01. 22,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,319. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.86.

General American Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

General American Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 122.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

