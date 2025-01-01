General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Insider Buys $10,640.84 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) insider Anang K. Majmudar bought 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.92 per share, for a total transaction of $10,640.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $134,568. This represents a 8.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
General American Investors Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of General American Investors stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $51.01. 22,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,319. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.86.
General American Investors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.
General American Investors Company Profile
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
