Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,980,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 23,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $15,094,275.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,227.92. The trade was a 67.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $23,064,310.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,886,126.44. This represents a 64.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 453,734 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,086 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,482,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,598. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08. The stock has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,026.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 3,422.22%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.