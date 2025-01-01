Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Trading 1.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 22,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average daily volume of 3,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

