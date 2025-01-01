Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) vs. Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Critical Analysis

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) and Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gogo and Globalstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo 13.94% 121.96% 7.91% Globalstar -14.91% -9.40% -3.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gogo and Globalstar”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $404.72 million 2.51 $145.68 million $0.43 18.81 Globalstar $241.58 million 16.23 -$24.72 million ($0.03) -69.00

Analyst Ratings

Gogo has higher revenue and earnings than Globalstar. Globalstar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gogo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gogo and Globalstar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 0 2 1 0 2.33 Globalstar 0 0 0 0 0.00

Gogo currently has a consensus target price of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 50.39%. Given Gogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gogo is more favorable than Globalstar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Gogo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Gogo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of Globalstar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Gogo has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalstar has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gogo beats Globalstar on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions. The company offers voice and data, in-flight entertainment, and other services. In addition, it engages in the development, deployment, and operation of networks, towers, and data center infrastructure to support in-flight connectivity services, as well as in the provision of telecommunications connections to the internet. The company sells its products primarily to aircraft operators and original equipment manufacturers of business aviation aircraft through a distribution network of independent dealers. Gogo Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado. As of May 2024, Gogo Inc. claims that “Gogo is the only company in North America with a complete, certified airborne 5G network, meaning that all components within the network (including onboard equipment) are 5G native.”

About Globalstar

GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications.

