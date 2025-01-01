Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (NASDAQ:GPRF) Announces Dividend of $0.42

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (NASDAQ:GPRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4238 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GPRF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,069. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.84 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.40.

