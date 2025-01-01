Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading 50% Higher – Time to Buy?

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) traded up 50% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 160,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 86,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Granada Gold Mine Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$4.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.
About Granada Gold Mine
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
Featured Stories
