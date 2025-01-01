Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 6,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Gray Television Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $726.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

