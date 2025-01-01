Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Guangdong Investment Price Performance
GGDVY remained flat at $36.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. Guangdong Investment has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $40.22.
About Guangdong Investment
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Guangdong Investment
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.