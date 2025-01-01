Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Guangdong Investment Price Performance

GGDVY remained flat at $36.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. Guangdong Investment has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $40.22.

About Guangdong Investment

Featured Articles

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

