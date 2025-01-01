Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Shares Up 6% – Here’s Why

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) shares rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

About Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, engages in development and commercialization of treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions in Europe and the United States. The company offers Idefirix(imlifidase), which targets and cleaves all classes of immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies for the desensitization treatment of sensitized adult kidney transplant patients with a positive crossmatch test.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.