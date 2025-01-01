HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 1.21. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78.

In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 47,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $1,626,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,945,767.16. The trade was a 9.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,215,709.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,467,200. This represents a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,940 shares of company stock valued at $7,088,351. 22.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $71,490,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in HashiCorp by 851.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,671,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,587,000 after buying an additional 1,495,500 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at about $48,541,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 60.5% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,363,000 after buying an additional 1,206,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,762,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

