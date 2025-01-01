HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 98.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Artiva Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTV opened at $10.08 on Monday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.24). On average, analysts predict that Artiva Biotherapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artiva Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $166,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

