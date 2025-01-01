HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,950,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 17,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HDFC Bank

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 70.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 34.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HDB

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.