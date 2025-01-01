HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,950,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 17,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92.
HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
