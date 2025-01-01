H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Update

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

NASDAQ HEES traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.96. 202,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,610. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.15). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $384.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on H&E Equipment Services

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.