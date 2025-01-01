Head-To-Head Review: Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) vs. Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY)

Dividends

Shimizu pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Datatec pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Shimizu pays out 145.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Shimizu and Datatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimizu 0.60% -2.11% -0.80% Datatec N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Shimizu has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datatec has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimizu $13.89 billion 0.34 $118.89 million $0.44 58.84 Datatec $5.46 billion 0.10 $45.80 million N/A N/A

This table compares Shimizu and Datatec”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shimizu has higher revenue and earnings than Datatec.

Summary

Datatec beats Shimizu on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, development, engineering, and life cycle valuation businesses in Japan and internationally. The company proposes, plans, designs, builds, repairs, manages, operates, and maintains offices, plants, schools, hospitals, and other buildings, such as nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, temples, shrines, and architectures; offers design, build, and renovation for tunnels, bridges, dams, urban infrastructure, energy facilities, and other public works; provides construction for manufacturing facilities, high-rise buildings, hospitals, bridges, subways, and other projects; and develops and rents real estate properties, including condominiums, data centers, office buildings, logistics facilities, and other properties. It also offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in solar and wind power projects, environmental clean-up engineering, turn-key order fulfillment of plants, and ICT systems and engineering projects. In addition, the company provides facility operation and management services; infrastructure management, maintenance, and concession services; and generates power using renewable energy and sells electricity, as well as involved in commercialization of smart cities and provision of services using ICT technology. Further, it engages in the lease and sale of construction equipment and materials; provision of interior finishing and rebar works; insurance agency, security, and travel agency services; supply of PCR test kits; and rental of various tower cranes, crawler cranes, and other construction machinery and equipment. Additionally, the company offers construction equipment consulting services, such as construction planning, maintenance, and management services; property and building management services; and real estate consulting and brokerage services, as well as tenant leasing services. Shimizu Corporation was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Datatec

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers. It offers solutions through a network of service providers, systems integrators, and specialty resellers under the Westcon and Comstor brands. The company also provides digital services; and strategic, trusted advisory, modeling, and market intelligence services to the telecoms, media, and technology industries. Datatec Limited was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Sandown, South Africa.

