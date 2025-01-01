HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Update

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,800 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 761,800 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 141.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 400,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 234,148 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter valued at $1,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 37.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 54,775 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 530,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

HealthStream Trading Up 0.0 %

HealthStream stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. 62,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,523. HealthStream has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $967.36 million, a PE ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.92%.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

