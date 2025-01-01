Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.75 and a beta of 1.92. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $245.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.0138 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,718,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,813,000 after purchasing an additional 456,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 51.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,435,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,258,000 after buying an additional 1,842,991 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,865,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,499,000 after acquiring an additional 711,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

