Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Up 71.4% – Still a Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares were up 71.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 592,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 516% from the average daily volume of 96,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Hemostemix Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.20.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.