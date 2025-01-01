Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNNAZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

About Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

