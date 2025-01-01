Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Up 7.6% in December

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 818,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 337,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,006,051.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,362.28. This trade represents a 28.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,968. This trade represents a 21.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 36.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. 250,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.13. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Hilltop had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $411.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 41.72%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

