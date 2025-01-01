Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Short Interest Up 16.3% in December

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -101.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Hooker Furnishings

In other Hooker Furnishings news, Director Paulette Garafalo sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $42,561.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $355,389.30. This represents a 10.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 55,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

